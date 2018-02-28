The Latest: State agency says it can't comment on death
A
A
Share via Email
BELFAST, Maine — The Latest on death of 10-year-old girl in Maine (all times local):
8:10 p.m.
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says it can't comment on claims that former
A spokeswoman for the department said Wednesday night that the death of a child under any circumstance "is an incredible loss to both loved ones and our state." But she says, as with every case, the department can't comment.
Julio and Sharon Carrillo were ordered held earlier Wednesday on $500,000 bail during their first court appearance. They're charged with murder in the death of Sharon Carrillo's 10-year-old daughter, Marrissa Kennedy.
The Carrillos told police they'd beaten the girl for months and they tried to make it appear her death was an accident.
A former
___
4:50 p.m.
Former
Julio and Sharon Carrillo were ordered held Wednesday on $500,000 bail during their first court appearance. They're charged with murder in the death of Sharon Carrillo's 10-year-old daughter, Marrissa Kennedy.
The Carrillos told police they'd beaten the girl for months and they tried to make it appear her death was an accident.
A prosecutor suggested Wednesday that the beatings amounted to "torture."
Attorneys for the couple said they intended to look into the validity of their alleged confessions.
A former
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto Public Library has ambitious plan to get us out of our social-media bubbles
-
This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest