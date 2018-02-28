US pending home sales slump 4.7 per cent in January
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The pace of Americans signing contracts to buy homes fell 4.7
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales fell to 104.6, its lowest reading since October of 2014.
More Americans are looking to buy homes as the economy has improved, but prices continue to rise amid a dearth of supply.
Standard & Poor's said Tuesday that U.S. home prices rose at the fastest 12-month pace in more than three years in 2017.
Last week, Freddie Mac said that the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.40
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest