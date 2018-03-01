200 refugees rejected by Australia have now settled in US
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's prime minister says his government will not consider options for resettling refugees languishing on Pacific islands until the United States fulfills its promise to take up to 1,250 of them.
More than a year after President Donald Trump reluctantly agreed to
Australia has a policy of not allowing any refugees who try to arrive by boat to settle in the country. It pays
Turnbull has again rejected a longstanding New Zealand offer to accept 150 refugees.
