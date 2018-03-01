Argentina president urges Congress to start abortion debate

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's president says Congress should launch a debate on legalizing abortion.

President Mauricio Macri told lawmakers Thursday that he is against abortion, but favours "mature, responsible debates." He said that his government believes that Congress should include the issue in its 2018 agenda.

Macri spoke during his annual state of the nation speech to Congress.

Abortion is only allowed in Argentina in cases of rape and health risks to the woman.

Thousands of people recently gathered at a demonstration by pro-abortion activists in front of the Congress building in Buenos Aires to demand free and safe abortions.