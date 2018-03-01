News / World

Argentina president urges Congress to start abortion debate

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri delivers his annual State of the Nation address at Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Pictured left is next Emilio Monzo, president of the Chamber of Deputies. (AP Photo/Pablo Stefanec)

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri delivers his annual State of the Nation address at Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Pictured left is next Emilio Monzo, president of the Chamber of Deputies. (AP Photo/Pablo Stefanec)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's president says Congress should launch a debate on legalizing abortion.

President Mauricio Macri told lawmakers Thursday that he is against abortion, but favours "mature, responsible debates." He said that his government believes that Congress should include the issue in its 2018 agenda.

Macri spoke during his annual state of the nation speech to Congress.

Abortion is only allowed in Argentina in cases of rape and health risks to the woman.

Thousands of people recently gathered at a demonstration by pro-abortion activists in front of the Congress building in Buenos Aires to demand free and safe abortions.

Opposition party lawmakers say they will soon present a bill to legalize abortions in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular