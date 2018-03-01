Army officer: China, Russia don't fear US cyber retaliation

WASHINGTON — The Army officer tapped to be the next head of U.S. Cyber Command tells a Senate Committee that nations such as China and Russia that launch cyberattacks against the U.S. don't fear retribution and see no reason to change their behaviour .

Army Lt. Gen. Paul M. Nakasone says that cyber threats against the country have grown exponentially, and the U.S. must impose costs on those adversaries to make them stop.

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee peppered Nakasone with questions about what the U.S. should do to nations that infiltrate government networks, steal data from contractors or try to influence American elections. He says he'd provide options to civilian leaders and the president, and those could include actions other than cyber retaliation.