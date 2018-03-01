Bill to OK lethal doses to terminally ill set for House vote
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — A measure that would allow terminally ill patients to request prescriptions for lethal doses of medication will soon be getting a vote by the Hawaii House of Representatives.
The House Health and Human Services Committee and the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday both voted in
Medically assisted death is legal in the District of Columbia and five states: California, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.
The House votes on it next week.
House Judiciary Chair Rep. Scott Nishimoto said the bill balances access with safeguards. He said the two biggest changes to the bill were removing advanced practice registered nurses as eligible to provide a lethal prescription, and requiring mandatory
"We wanted to make it extra safe so we put in mandatory
State Reps. Andria Tupola and Bob McDermott voted against the measure.
"I'll be voting no, but I am so grateful that we made this bill better and stronger," Tupola said.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'America will pay a heavy price' if Trump imposes steel, aluminum tariffs on Canada: USW
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Calgary radio host accuses Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard of sexual misconduct