Chief justice won't remove Kentucky school shooting judge

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's chief justice has denied a motion from prosecutors seeking to remove a judge from a high-profile school shooting case.

Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson has courted controversy since the Jan. 23 deadly shooting at Marshall County High School. Local media companies have complained in court filings that Jameson is keeping the public out of adult court proceedings for the 15-year-old charged in the shooting, Gabriel Parker.

The county prosecutor, Mark Blankenship, argued in a motion that Jameson acted before the case was in his court by appointing a public defender for Parker. Jameson acknowledged being approached by an attorney on the day of the shooting seeking to represent Parker.