CNN's Lemon says he 'misspoke' on claim about Fox News

NEW YORK — CNN's Don Lemon says he 'misspoke' when he claimed Fox News did not report on the resignation of White House Communication Director Hope Hicks.

Lemon called Fox "Trump TV" or "state-run TV" on his show Wednesday.

Transcripts show Fox reported on Hicks' resignation several times, including on the network's prime-time programs. CNN and MSNBC spent more time reporting on the story.

A spokeswoman for Lemon says the broader point he was trying to make is that damaging stories about the Trump administration get much less attention on Fox.