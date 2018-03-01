Czech Republic cancels lithium deal with Australian firm
A
A
Share via Email
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech government has
Trade and Industry Minister Tomas Huner said Thursday he had informed the European Metals Holdings company he considered the deal invalid.
Huner had been asked by Acting Prime Minister Andrej Babis to find a way to make the memorandum of understanding, signed last year, not legally binding.
Babis said he preferred that a Czech state-run company to explore the local deposit.
Europe's biggest lithium deposit was found recently in northwestern Czech Republic. EMH has had an exclusive license to explore for lithium and was seeking permission to open a mine in Cinovec, on the German border.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Humane Society seizes 500 animals from pet store in West Edmonton Mall
-
Men can have body issues too: Researcher explores masculinity in the age of #MeToo
-
Halifax looking for higher standard of design with first half of Centre Plan
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes closed at Brimley Rd. after woman’s body found