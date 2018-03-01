Dad whose baby died in hot car won't be prosecuted

GRETNA, La. — A Louisiana district attorney won't prosecute a man whose 11-month-old daughter died after he left her in a hot car last August.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick issued a brief statement Thursday calling the death of Claire Li a very tragic event. Connick said a review of all evidence indicated the father, Sheng Li, should not be prosecuted. Li had been arrested on a negligent homicide charge.

New Orleans news outlets report that Li had intended to drop his daughter off at daycare but forgot she was in a child safety seat in the back seat as he headed to work. He didn't realize the mistake until hours later.