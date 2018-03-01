Denver International Airport closes last smoking lounge
Denver International Airport has decided to become a smoke-free facility.
KMGH-TV reports that the airport's last smoking lounge is closing Wednesday night.
The Colorado Tobacco Free Alliance is celebrating the closure. It says the alliance launched a campaign to make the airport smoke-free in June 2008.
Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery said closing all smoking lounges had been a long-time goal.
Heath said one of the challenges in making the airport smoke-free had to do with end-of-lease agreements, which the Smokin' Bear Lodge Smoking Lounge recently reached.
The airport joins 619 others to become smoke-free in the U.S.
Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com
