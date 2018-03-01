DUI case against South Carolina state senator dismissed
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A driving under the influence case against a South Carolina state senator has been dismissed.
Local media outlets report a judge dismissed the case against state Sen. Paul Campbell on Wednesday, a day before his trial had been set to begin.
The 71-year-old Goose Creek Republican was arrested for DUI after a Nov. 4 crash. He also was accused of giving false information to police after authorities said he lied about who was behind the wheel.
Campbell asked for a blood examination after his arrest, but a trooper didn't help him get the independent testing, a requirement of state law. His lawyers argued the trooper's misstep denied him access to potentially
Campbell and the woman he rear-ended reached a settlement earlier this year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax looking for higher standard of design with first half of Centre Plan
-
'A profound honour:' Halifax school board members nostalgic at potential final meeting
-
Men can have body issues too: Researcher explores masculinity in the age of #MeToo
-
Hedley going on ‘indefinite hiatus’ amid sexual misconduct allegations