Egypt's president: More funds needed to overhaul railway

CAIRO — Egypt's president says his cash-strapped government lacks about 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $14.1 billion, to overhaul the country's run-down railway system.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's remarks Thursday came a day after a passenger train collided with a cargo train north of Cairo, killing at least 12 people, including a child, and injuring 39.

El-Sissi spoke during the inauguration of the New el-Alamein project, a city meant to house 3 million people on the Mediterranean coast.

Wednesday's crash was the latest tragedy on Egypt's poorly maintained railway tracks where deadly accidents due to negligence have killed scores over the years.