EPA chief may forego 1st class flights amid growing scrutiny

WASHINGTON — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says he may start flying in coach amid increasing scrutiny of claims that he needs to fly first class because of security concerns.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in an interview with CBS News on Wednesday that there is "change occurring" with his travel arrangements that could include flying coach starting with his next airline flight. That's a shift since last month, when Pruitt said in interviews that his chief of staff and security team had determined he should fly in premium class seats following some unpleasant interactions with other passengers.