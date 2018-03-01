Fire breaks out - in same building as fire headquarters
A
A
Share via Email
Baltimore firefighters probably made record time arriving at the scene of a recent fire. That's because it broke out in the building housing the fire department's headquarters.
Fire department spokeswoman Blair Skinner told The Baltimore Sun that an electrical fire Thursday triggered the evacuation of the 85,000-square-foot (7,900-sq.-meter) downtown building the fire department shares with the city's finance and information technology departments.
Skinner says firefighters responded in a matter of minutes, in addition to the fire chiefs already in the building.
She says the smoke appeared to have originated on one of the floors above the fire department's offices.
No one was injured. The exact origin is still under investigation.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary radio host accuses Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard of sexual misconduct
-
'America will pay a heavy price' if Trump imposes steel, aluminum tariffs on Canada: USW
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike