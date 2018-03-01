Former German death camp guard submits new clemency bid

German news agency dpa reported Thursday that officials say former SS sergeant Oskar Groening has asked Lower Saxony's justice minister to spare him from going to prison.

The 96-year-old was convicted in Lueneburg in 2015 as an accessory to the murder of 300,000 Jews and sentenced to four years in prison. He hasn't yet spent any time behind bars because of the appeals process. His lawyer says Groening is too frail to go to prison.