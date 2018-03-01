News / World

Geneva airport temporarily shut after snowfall blankets city

Geneva's airport has been closed "until further notice" after the Swiss city was blanketed by snowfall overnight.

The airport's website says passengers should stay away "for the time being" and recommends that they check with their airlines to see if their flights are still scheduled for departure.

Authorities did not specify the reason for the closure other than to cite "the prevailing weather conditions."

