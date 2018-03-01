Grand jury subpoenas Missouri Gov. Greitens' staffers
A
A
Share via Email
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis grand jury investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has subpoenaed some of his staffers.
The staffers' attorneys confirmed the subpoenas Thursday to the Kansas City Star but wouldn't name the employees.
The Republican governor was indicted by the grand jury on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The indictment alleges Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent while they had an affair in March 2015.
Missouri Republican Party Chairman Todd Graves told the newspaper that his law firm is representing some of Greitens' official staffers.
Attorney Catherine Hanaway said she's representing a staffer who also used to serve on Greitens' campaign. Hanaway says her law firm has been retained by Greitens' campaign but added that no current campaign staffers have been subpoenaed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Humane Society seizes 500 animals from pet store in West Edmonton Mall
-
Men can have body issues too: Researcher explores masculinity in the age of #MeToo
-
Halifax looking for higher standard of design with first half of Centre Plan
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes closed at Brimley Rd. after woman’s body found