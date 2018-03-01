Greitens sent political invite on charity email

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Records obtained by The Associated Press show that Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens used an email address for a veterans charity he founded to arrange political meetings as he prepared to run for office.

Federal tax law prohibits 501(c)(3) charities such as The Mission Continues from participating in any political campaign on behalf of a candidate for public office.

Experts on rules governing nonprofits told the AP that a scenario such as Greitens' use of the charity's email account could cross the line of what's allowed, but they said that line is not clearly defined.