'Hey Yeong-mi': South Korean businesses join curling craze
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — In South Korea's sudden craze for curling, it really is all in a name.
Free flights and baseball tickets are just some of the freebies South Korean companies are offering to anyone named Yeong-mi (yuhng-MEE). That's the first name of the lead sweeper for the women's curling team that won an unexpected silver medal at the recently completed Winter Olympics in South Korea.
The five-member team captured hearts in a country that hardly knew curling before. They have become sought-after models for commercials and inspired countless online memes and catch-phrases.
Budget carrier Tway Air is giving away 200 roundtrip tickets to Nagoya, Japan, to people named Yeong-mi. The Samsung Blue Wings baseball team is inviting anyone with that name to its opening day game.
