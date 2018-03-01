'Hey Yeong-mi': South Korean businesses join curling craze

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — In South Korea's sudden craze for curling, it really is all in a name.

Free flights and baseball tickets are just some of the freebies South Korean companies are offering to anyone named Yeong-mi (yuhng-MEE). That's the first name of the lead sweeper for the women's curling team that won an unexpected silver medal at the recently completed Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The five-member team captured hearts in a country that hardly knew curling before. They have become sought-after models for commercials and inspired countless online memes and catch-phrases.