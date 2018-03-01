In ND Senate race, Democrat Heitkamp takes GOP tone on taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. — Heidi Heitkamp is a Democratic senator, fighting for re-election in deeply Republican North Dakota. In the midst of her fight, she sometimes sounds more like a 2011-era Republican than she does her Democratic colleagues.

One big example is the tax legislation that Congress recently passed. Fellow Democrats tend to blast the law as a boon to the rich and a corporate giveaway. Heitkamp is lashing it, too, but as a dangerous budget-buster that will burden America's next generation with debt.

That could appeal more in the VFW halls and farm co-ops of her state.