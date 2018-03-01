News / World

In ND Senate race, Democrat Heitkamp takes GOP tone on taxes

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2018 file photo, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., leaves a meeting with fellow Democrats at the Capitol in Washington. In places like Boston and Los Angeles, Democrats are blasting the new tax law as a boon to the rich and a corporate giveaway. In North Dakota, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is lashing it, too. But in the VFW halls and farm co-ops of her state‚Äôs wind-swept prairies where cows outnumber people, Democrat Heitkamp sounds more like a deficits-hating Republican _ circa 2011 _ than she does her coastal colleagues. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2018 file photo, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., leaves a meeting with fellow Democrats at the Capitol in Washington. In places like Boston and Los Angeles, Democrats are blasting the new tax law as a boon to the rich and a corporate giveaway. In North Dakota, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is lashing it, too. But in the VFW halls and farm co-ops of her state‚Äôs wind-swept prairies where cows outnumber people, Democrat Heitkamp sounds more like a deficits-hating Republican _ circa 2011 _ than she does her coastal colleagues. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

BISMARCK, N.D. — Heidi Heitkamp is a Democratic senator, fighting for re-election in deeply Republican North Dakota. In the midst of her fight, she sometimes sounds more like a 2011-era Republican than she does her Democratic colleagues.

One big example is the tax legislation that Congress recently passed. Fellow Democrats tend to blast the law as a boon to the rich and a corporate giveaway. Heitkamp is lashing it, too, but as a dangerous budget-buster that will burden America's next generation with debt.

That could appeal more in the VFW halls and farm co-ops of her state.

Her race has emerged as an early indicator of whether Democrats can persuade conservative and moderate voters that the tax deal is bad policy, even if they begin to see their own paychecks grow.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular