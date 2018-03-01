Jazz hall's signature sousaphone stolen in New Orleans
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — Be on the lookout for a wraparound tuba: Someone has stolen the signature sousaphone belonging to Preservation Hall in New Orleans.
Creative director and musician Ben Jaffe wrote about it on the traditional jazz venue's Facebook page, saying he bought it after Hurricane Katrina to replace one lost to the 2005 storm.
A photo shows him playing the brass sousaphone, which has "Preservation Hall, New Orleans" painted on the bell.
He says it was taken Saturday, after a performance at New Orleans Airlift .
Jeanette Jaffe said Thursday they've received multiple calls since the message was posted Wednesday, but none led to recovery of the instrument. She says some callers even offered their own instruments.
There's a reward.
Sousaphones can cost up to $13,000.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'America will pay a heavy price' if Trump imposes steel, aluminum tariffs on Canada: USW
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Calgary radio host accuses Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard of sexual misconduct