Judge awards whistleblower nearly $15 million
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge has awarded almost $15 million to a former mortuary worker who blew the whistle on a kickback scheme.
An order released Wednesday awards the money to Barry Taul under a federal law that rewards people who report fraud and other crimes.
The judgment goes against the owner of Abanks Mortuary and Crematory, where Taul once worked in Birmingham.
A statement from Taul's attorneys with the Montgomery-based Beasley Allen Law Firm says Taul reported a scheme where the mortuary paid kickbacks to two former officials with the Alabama Organ Center in exchange for business referrals. The funeral home collected tissues for the organ
Mortuary owner Jed Nagel was acquitted on theft charges in 2016, but two others pleaded guilty.
A jury ruled in Taul's
