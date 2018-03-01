Judge awards whistleblower nearly $15 million

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge has awarded almost $15 million to a former mortuary worker who blew the whistle on a kickback scheme.

An order released Wednesday awards the money to Barry Taul under a federal law that rewards people who report fraud and other crimes.

The judgment goes against the owner of Abanks Mortuary and Crematory, where Taul once worked in Birmingham.

A statement from Taul's attorneys with the Montgomery-based Beasley Allen Law Firm says Taul reported a scheme where the mortuary paid kickbacks to two former officials with the Alabama Organ Center in exchange for business referrals. The funeral home collected tissues for the organ centre .

Mortuary owner Jed Nagel was acquitted on theft charges in 2016, but two others pleaded guilty.