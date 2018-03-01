Jurors deliberate for 2nd day in Pennsylvania mayor trial
A
A
Share via Email
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Jurors have resumed deliberating in the trial of a Pennsylvania mayor who's charged with trading city contracts for campaign contributions.
Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski faces dozens of charges including fraud, bribery, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI.
Jurors reconvened Thursday for a second day of talks.
Prosecutors say the Democrat strong-armed city vendors to contribute to his failed campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate. The mayor's political consultants
Pawlowski took the stand in his own
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax looking for higher standard of design with first half of Centre Plan
-
'A profound honour:' Halifax school board members nostalgic at potential final meeting
-
Men can have body issues too: Researcher explores masculinity in the age of #MeToo
-
Hedley going on ‘indefinite hiatus’ amid sexual misconduct allegations