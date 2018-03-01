Maldives denies breaching UN sanctions on North Korea

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The Maldives government is denying a statement by the Japanese foreign ministry alleging that a Maldivian-flagged ship transferred goods to a North Korean flagged tanker at sea in violation of a U.N. Security council resolution.

A Japanese foreign ministry statement said a North Korean-flagged tanker was seen alongside "Xin Yuan 18," a Maldivian-flagged tanker in the East China Sea. The statement said it "strongly suspects that they conducted ship-to-ship transfers banned by UNSCR."

The Maldives president's office said in a statement that the 'Xin Yuan 18' was never registered in the country.