Maldives denies breaching UN sanctions on North Korea
A
A
Share via Email
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The Maldives government is denying a statement by the Japanese foreign ministry alleging that a Maldivian-flagged ship transferred goods to a North Korean flagged tanker at sea in violation of a U.N. Security council resolution.
A Japanese foreign ministry statement said a North Korean-flagged tanker was seen alongside "Xin Yuan 18," a Maldivian-flagged tanker in the East China Sea. The statement said it "strongly suspects that they conducted ship-to-ship transfers banned by UNSCR."
The Maldives president's office said in a statement that the 'Xin Yuan 18' was never registered in the country.
A separate statement by the Maldives foreign ministry said Maldives does not allow a flag of convenience to foreign owned vessels to operate outside Maldivian waters and that any use of a Maldives flag violates its laws.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Humane Society seizes 500 animals from pet store in West Edmonton Mall
-
Men can have body issues too: Researcher explores masculinity in the age of #MeToo
-
Halifax looking for higher standard of design with first half of Centre Plan
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes closed at Brimley Rd. after woman’s body found