Markets Right Now: US stock indexes open lower
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Losses in industrial and health care stocks are pulling major U.S. indexes lower in morning trading on Wall Street.
Dental products supplier Patterson Companies plunged 23
Steel makers were sharply higher following reports that the government would announce tariffs on imported steel. AK Steel jumped 10
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average sank 77 points, or 0.3
