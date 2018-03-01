Massachusetts school to keep 'Millionaires' mascot name
LENOX, Mass. — Students at a Massachusetts school want to remain Millionaires.
The Lenox Memorial Middle and High School student council on Wednesday announced that a school-wide poll found a majority of students want to keep the sometimes contentious Millionaires mascot.
About 96
Students last spring voted to change it because it is divisive, leads to taunts from opposing schools, and doesn't accurately reflect the picturesque town's economics.
Superintendent Timothy Lee tells The Berkshire Eagle the latest vote "puts the issue to rest."
The nickname is a tribute to wealthy out-of-towners, called "cottagers," who built mansions during the gilded age and employed the locals.
Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com
