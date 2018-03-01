Miami superintendent backs out of deal to lead NYC schools

NEW YORK — The superintendent of schools for Miami-Dade County says he has changed his mind and will not take an already announced job as chancellor of New York City's 1.1 million-pupil school system.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told a packed school board meeting in Miami on Thursday that he was breaking his agreement with New York City to honour "an agreement and a pact I have with the children of Miami."

The turnabout came after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had announced the choice of Carvalho to lead the city's schools on Wednesday.

De Blasio spokesman Eric Phillips used Twitter to blast Carvalho for his surprise change of heart.