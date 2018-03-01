Officer who slammed handcuffed man into pool is charged

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer who was caught on video slamming a handcuffed man into the side of a swimming pool has been charged with assault.

A spokesman for the district attorney's office says James Yeager was arrested Thursday.

A video uploaded to social media the day of the July 2017 encounter shows a group of officers grabbing a handcuffed man and slamming him to the ground. The video also shows an officer picking up the man and smashing his head into the side of an above-ground pool that was set up on the street.