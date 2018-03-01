News / World

Police: Several people found dead inside Massachusetts home

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Several people have been found dead inside a home in Massachusetts.

Police say the bodies were found Thursday evening at a home in West Brookfield, about 65 miles (105 kilometres ) west of Boston.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were found dead or how they died.

Police have not released any other information.

