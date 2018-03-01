Possible evidence found in 1988 Alabama disappearance
FRIENDSHIP, Ala. — Authorities say a new search has turned up potential evidence in the case of an Alabama woman who disappeared three decades ago.
News outlets reported Thursday that Elmore County District Attorney Randall Houston says searchers found the potential evidence connected to the disappearance of Traci Pittman Kegley in a pond within a 300-acre (121-hectare) search area. The material will be sent for forensic review.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Capt. Joe Herman says authorities have developed suspects.
Kegley was 30 years old when she was reported missing in April 1988. Her car was found abandoned with her 2-year-old daughter inside and unharmed, around 20 miles from this week's search area.
A 2016 tip led to this search.
