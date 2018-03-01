Powell says gradual rate hikes means wages can move higher
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to the Senate Banking Committee (all times local):
___
11:50 a.m.
Powell says that the gradual path the central bank is pursuing in raising interest rates will allow wage growth to continue to accelerate after years of lagging behind.
Powell says that the Fed does need to keep in mind the dangers of moving rates up too slowly and allowing inflation to move up to unwelcome levels. But he says he is not seeing any threats of dangerous inflation increases at the moment.
Powell says the goal of the Fed is to prolong the current economic recovery by moving its key interest rate up at a gradual pace. The Fed raised rates three times last year but the level of its benchmark rate remains at a still low 1.25
___
10:50 a.m.
Powell says that he believes there is still slack in the
Powell pointed to the fact that participation in the
Powell says that he believed the
Powell's comments came during his second day of congressional testimony in delivering the Fed's semi-annual monetary report.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Humane Society seizes 500 animals from pet store in West Edmonton Mall
-
Men can have body issues too: Researcher explores masculinity in the age of #MeToo
-
Halifax looking for higher standard of design with first half of Centre Plan
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes closed at Brimley Rd. after woman’s body found