Rep removes Twitter 'like' slamming school shooting survivor
GLEN ALLEN, Va. — A Virginia congressman has purged his campaign's Twitter account of "likes" of controversial tweets, including one that suggested a survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was a paid actor.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch cites a statement from the campaign of Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Brat saying a campaign staffer mistakenly liked the tweets, thinking they were logged into their personal account. The statement asserted neither the congressman representing the Virginia's 7th congressional district nor his staff supports "any alt-right views."
The tweets in question included one from Feb. 26 attacking David Hogg, the 17-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who has called for gun control.
Last July, the congressman attracted attention for a post endorsing sending former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Libya. He said he never approved the post.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com
