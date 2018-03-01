South Dakota school cancels student walkout amid backlash
GARRETSON, S.D. — School administrators in eastern South Dakota have
With administrators' support, students at Garretson High School planned a 17-minute walkout and period of silence on April 20 to
Student Peyton Sage tells the Argus Leader that her Facebook post about the event drew backlash from angry adults.
The comments ranged from opinions on the Second Amendment to attacks on the student organizers.
The principal later
Sage says she and others still plan to walk out of the school on April 20.
