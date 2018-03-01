Texas teen arrested with rifle, ammo near high school
ROWLETT, Texas — A Dallas-area teenager is being held on $1 million bond after a police officer encountered him sitting in his car outside of a high school sporting event with a rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition.
Rowlett police arrested 17-year-old Diego Horta on Tuesday night on drug and weapons charges. Officer Cruz Hernandez, a spokesman for the department about 20 miles (32
Hernandez says the officer saw the semi-automatic rifle on the seat and took Horta into custody. Police also found drugs, an illegal club and about 100 rounds of ammunition in his car.
Court records did not show attorney information for Horta.
This story has been corrected to show Horta is being held on $1 million bond, not $2 million.
