The Latest: Colorado lawmakers consider sex misconduct case

12:05 p.m.

Colorado state House representatives are hearing testimony about sexual misconduct allegations against a Democratic lawmaker.

Democrats who control the House have introduced a resolution to expel Rep. Steve Lebsock of suburban Denver.

They say a report by an outside investigator being considered Thursday found that 11 allegations of harassment made by five women against Lebsock are credible. Lebsock denies wrongdoing.

The testimony began after Democrats voted down a motion by a Republican lawmaker to convene a bipartisan committee that could hear testimony directly from Lebsock and the accusers.

GOP. Rep. Yeulin Willett, an attorney, says lawmakers are being asked to expel a colleague based on hearsay. He notes that the investigator's report was redacted by Democratic leadership before being released to lawmakers.

11:25 a.m.

Republicans who control Colorado's state Senate are calling for criminal investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct by lawmakers.

Senate President Kevin Grantham said Thursday he had asked Denver District Attorney Beth McCann to launch investigations.

Grantham said some of the allegations amount to assault and are better handled in the criminal justice system.

He also said criminal investigations would remove any political element from the current practice of hiring outside investigators.

Grantham spoke as Colorado House lawmakers heard testimony about a sexual misconduct investigation of Democratic. Rep. Steve Lebsock.

Leaders of the Democrat-led House want to expel Lebsock, who denies the allegations.

An outside firm found allegations of assault and intimidation made by five women against Lebsock to be credible.

12:25 am.

Colorado lawmakers will convene Thursday to debate the merits of an independent investigation that the House majority leader says found sexual misconduct allegations against a state representative to be credible.

Rep. Steve Lebsock, who represents a suburban Denver district, denies the allegations.

The first claims against him went public in November. Millions of women shared their experiences as victims of sexual harassment or assault on social media last fall, resulting in a wave of allegations in statehouses nationwide.

House Majority Leader KC Becker introduced a resolution to expel him Tuesday citing the investigation results, which have not been publicly released.

Lebsock could face an expulsion vote as early as Friday.