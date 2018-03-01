The Latest: Group says it alerted billboard over gun debate

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a sign pasted on a Las Vegas gun range billboard changing the message to "Shoot A School Kid Only $29" (all times local PST):

5:30 p.m.

A guerrilla art collective is claiming credit for changing a freeway-side billboard inviting Las Vegas tourists to fire high-powered assault-style rifles to read, "Shoot A School Kid Only $29."

The altered advertisement, which had said "Shoot a .50 calibre only $29," was taken down Thursday morning and police are now investigating.

A man who said he represented the activist group INDECLINE took credit for the pre-dawn protest. He refused to provide his name in a telephone call with The Associated Press.

He issued a statement from the group that said it changed the sign to spur debate about stricter gun laws.

INDECLINE also took credit for putting statues of a naked Donald Trump in cities around the country in 2016.

____

9:30 a.m.

A freeway-side billboard for a Las Vegas gun range was vandalized overnight to change an advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle to say, "Shoot A School Kid Only $29."

A guerrilla art collective called INDECLINE took credit for the billboard alteration.

The group did not respond to an email from The Associated Press but provided a statement to KTNV-TV calling for reforming gun laws.

The collective was behind the 2016 naked Trump statues.

Managers at the Battlefield Las Vegas gun range that put up the billboard did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.