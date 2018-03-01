The Latest: Hearing on suspect's inheritance cancelled

PARKLAND, Fla. — The Latest on the deadly shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):

10 a.m.

A court hearing about a potential inheritance for the man accused in the Florida high school massacre has been cancelled .

The hearing scheduled for Thursday morning in Broward County probate court was cancelled at an attorney's request. Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz could face the death penalty if convicted of 17 counts of murder in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

His mother, Lynda Cruz, died in November. His father died in 2004. A family friend, Rocxanne Deschamps, has sought to become administrator of the estate for Cruz and his younger brother. Cruz lived with Deschamps briefly after his mother died.

___

11:10 p.m.

Florida students who returned to school two weeks after a mass shooting say they were haunted by fresh memories, but heartened by an outpouring of support.

The hundreds of police officers on hand at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday brought comfort dogs, a donkey, and horses. A nearby woman held a sign offering "free kisses." After school dismissed, members of the Guardian Angels lined the streets at a crosswalk.

But the students say they also were haunted by flashbacks.

Aria Siccone was plagued by the image of a terrified boy who knocked on the door of her locked classroom as the gunman began firing. The boy was fatally shot.

Police say 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz fatally shot 14 students and three staff members at the school on Feb. 14.

___