The Latest: Storm warnings blanket Nevada; Tahoe blizzard

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on the hazardous weather throughout Nevada (all times local, PST):

5:45 p.m.

The entire state of Nevada remains under hazardous weather warnings, watches and advisories into Friday, including a rare blizzard warning at Lake Tahoe, winter storm warnings in northeast Nevada to the Utah line and a high-wind alert in Las Vegas.

As much as 5 feet (1.5 metres ) of new snow is possible in the upper elevations of the Sierra around Tahoe, where more than a foot (30 centimetres ) of snow fell Thursday.

Whiteout conditions closed nearly 100 miles (160 kilometres ) of U.S. Interstate 80 for several hours west of the Nevada-California line and chains or snow tires were required Thursday night on all major highways over the mountain passes.

The blizzard warning remains in effect for the Tahoe area until 4 a.m. Friday with wind gusts in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) in the forecast. A winter storm warning continues there until 10 a.m. Saturday.

In Reno and Carson City, a winter weather advisory is set to expire at 10 a.m. Friday. But a storm warning continues until Saturday afternoon in north-central and northeast Nevada. The National Weather Service says more than a foot of snow is expected in the Ruby Mountains near Elko.

___

10:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of northeast Nevada through noon Saturday ahead of a dangerous storm moving into the western part of the state.

A rare blizzard warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Friday in the Lake Tahoe area, where winds are expected to gust up to 125 mph (200 kph) and as much as 5 feet (1.5 metres ) of new snow is possible in the upper elevations.

School was cancelled Thursday on the lake's north shore at Incline Village. The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee, California also issued a backcountry avalanche warning Thursday throughout the Tahoe area.