The Latest: Storm warnings blanket Nevada; Tahoe blizzard
RENO, Nev. — The Latest on the hazardous weather throughout Nevada (all times local, PST):
5:45 p.m.
The entire state of Nevada remains under hazardous weather warnings, watches and advisories into Friday, including a rare blizzard warning at Lake Tahoe, winter storm warnings in northeast Nevada to the Utah line and a high-wind alert in Las Vegas.
As much as 5 feet (1.5
Whiteout conditions closed nearly 100 miles (160
The blizzard warning remains in effect for the Tahoe area until 4 a.m. Friday with wind gusts in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) in the forecast. A winter storm warning continues there until 10 a.m. Saturday.
In Reno and Carson City, a winter weather advisory is set to expire at 10 a.m. Friday. But a storm warning continues until Saturday afternoon in north-central and northeast Nevada. The National Weather Service says more than a foot of snow is expected in the Ruby Mountains near Elko.
10:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of northeast Nevada through noon Saturday ahead of a dangerous storm moving into the western part of the state.
A rare blizzard warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Friday in the Lake Tahoe area, where winds are expected to gust up to 125 mph (200 kph) and as much as 5 feet (1.5
School was
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for Reno, Sparks, Carson City and much of the Sierra's eastern front.
