The Latest: Teachers storm back to Capitol in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Latest on a statewide walkout by teachers in West Virginia over pay and benefits (all times local):
9 a.m.
Thousands of West Virginia teachers have returned to the
Public schools were
The House of Delegates on Wednesday approved a 5
Senate President Mitch Carmichael has expressed skepticism about Gov. Jim Justice's suddenly higher projected tax revenues that would pay for the pay boosts.
Middle school teacher Jacob Staggers of Morgantown says union leaders and state officials had expected teachers to return to work, but he says "we're not just going to go back on good faith."
___
1 a.m.
West Virginia's House has OK'd a 5
House approval of Gov. Jim Justice's proposed raise came on a 98-1 vote Wednesday evening. It now goes to the Senate for consideration during the day. But Senate President Mitch Carmichael has expressed skepticism about projected tax increases the governor says will help fund pay raises.
Hundreds of teachers have gathered for days at the
