Trump says some lawmakers too fearful of NRA to take action
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is accusing some lawmakers of being too fearful of the National Rifle Association to take action on gun laws.
Trump issued the charge Wednesday during a meeting with Democrats and Republicans in which he called for substantial changes in gun laws.
Trump mentioned arming teachers, and said his administration, not Congress, would ban bump-stock devices that enable guns to fire like automatic weapons.
He says he's told NRA officials it's time to act.