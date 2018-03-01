US construction spending flat as commercial building falls
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects was unchanged in January, held back by a sharp fall in commercial real estate building.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that spending on the construction of single-family homes rose 0.6
Construction spending rose in 2017 at the slowest pace in six years, as homebuilders have struggled to find enough workers and enough cheap land to build on. Total private construction fell 0.5
States and the federal government have made up for some of the decline, increasing their construction spending 1.8
Spending on highway and road building rose 4.4
