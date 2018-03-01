US consumer spending ticked up in January as incomes soared
WASHINGTON — Americans lifted their spending just 0.2
The Commerce Department said Thursday that the modest spending increase followed gains of 0.4
After-tax income jumped 0.9
The figures suggest Americans took a breather in January after shopping enthusiastically over the holidays. The healthy income gains will likely spur more spending in the coming months. Still, the slow start to the year indicates the economy may grow more slowly in the first three months of the year than it did in last year's fourth quarter, when it expanded at a 2.5
Consumers are feeling much more optimistic about the economy, which should help lift spending. Consumer confidence jumped in February to the highest level since 2000, according to the Conference Board.
"With consumer confidence elevated and disposable incomes rising, we don't expect the softness in spending to last long," Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said.
There were some signs of inflation pressures. A key inflation gauge that excludes the volatile food and energy categories rose 0.3
Fears of rising inflation stemming from faster economic growth and a solid job market contributed to a sharp fall in the stock market in early February.
Yet core prices rose just 1.5
Americans spent much less on cars last month, reflecting a slowdown after consumers replaced thousands of cars in previous months that had been destroyed by hurricanes. That pulled down spending on long-lasting goods by 1.6
Adjusted for inflation, Americans' after-tax incomes rose 0.6
Overall, the economy and job market are mostly healthy. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 210,000, the lowest level in 48 years, the Labor Department said Thursday. That is a sign that employers anticipate solid growth and want to hold onto their staffs.
