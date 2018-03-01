Vatican sex abuse envoy returns with more than he expected

SANTIAGO, Chile — The Vatican's leading expert on clerical sex abuse has wrapped up his fact-finding mission to Chile and headed to Rome to brief the pope, concluding one of the most extraordinary months in the Catholic Church's long-running saga of coming to terms with priests who rape children and the church hierarchy that protects them.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna plans to present not only a report about Bishop Juan Barros, who is accused by victims of witnessing their abuse and ignoring it.