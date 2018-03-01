Vegas gun range billboard changed to 'Shoot a School Kid'

LAS VEGAS — A freeway-side billboard for a Las Vegas gun range was vandalized overnight to change an advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle to say "Shoot A School Kid Only $29."

A guerrilla art collective called INDECLINE took credit for altering the billboard that originally said "Shoot a .50 calibre only $29."

The group did not respond to an email from The Associated Press but provided a statement to KTNV-TV calling for reforming gun laws.

The collective was behind the 2016 naked Trump statues.