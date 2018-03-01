Venezuela official says presidential elections to be delayed
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CARACAS, Venezuela — A top Venezuelan official says the government has reached an agreement with several opposition parties to delay presidential elections by a month.
Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez made the announcement after signing an agreement Thursday with representatives of several parties that broke off from the main opposition coalition over its decision to boycott the April 22 election, which the coalition considers rigged.
The coalition has vowed to boycott the election unless the government moves to ensure fairness. One demand has been delaying the vote, giving parties more time to prepare.
Rodriguez didn't give a precise date, but said it would take place in the second half of May and would now coincide with elections for local city councils and state legislatures nationwide.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Humane Society seizes 500 animals from pet store in West Edmonton Mall
-
Men can have body issues too: Researcher explores masculinity in the age of #MeToo
-
Halifax looking for higher standard of design with first half of Centre Plan
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes closed at Brimley Rd. after woman’s body found