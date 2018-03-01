Virginia court upholds conviction for man with noose in yard

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man sentenced to six months in jail for hanging a black-faced dummy by a noose in his front yard.

Jack Eugene Turner of Rocky Mount was convicted in 2015 of violating a state law that prohibits hanging a noose to intimidate. Turner, who is white, was upset with his black neighbours .

In his appeal, Turner's lawyer argued that the law only bars displays of nooses on public land, not on private property.