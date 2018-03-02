24 killed in fire at drug rehab clinic in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Authorities in Azerbaijan say at least 24 people have been killed in a fire at a drug rehabilitation clinic in the capital this morning.

Police and prosecutors said in a joint statement that the fire broke out at 6 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) Friday in Baku and wasn't put out until three hours later. A short circuit is believed to be to blame for the blaze at the clinic which is situated in an old, one-story wooden building.

The Health Ministry said 200 patients and staff have been evacuated, and 34 people have been rescued from the building. Three people have been hospitalized.