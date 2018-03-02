$275K promised to families of those killed in Vegas shooting
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — A $31.5 million victims' fund that started as a GoFundMe effort will to pay $275,000 to families of the 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The Las Vegas Victims Fund said Friday that $275,000 will also be paid to 10 other people who were paralyzed or suffered permanent brain damage in the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.
The
Organization spokesman Howard Stutz says the
Police say 851 people were hurt by gunfire and fleeing an open-air concert under fire from a gunman in a nearby high-rise hotel.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Squishing science: Flat Earth International Conference coming to Edmonton
-
Vehicle smashed, gunshots heard, man injured: Nova Scotia police
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife
-
Woman charged with poisoning her look-alike with tranquilizer-laced cheesecake