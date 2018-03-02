$3 million cash bond for Brazilian couple in kidnapping case

HOUSTON — A federal judge has granted a $3 million cash bond for a Brazilian couple accused of helping their daughter kidnap their grandson from Texas and keep him in Brazil for the last five years.

However, Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes will remain jailed as U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Palermo stayed her order Friday pending an appeal of her decision by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors had asked the couple be held without bond, alleging they would use their vast wealth to flee the U.S.

Attorneys for Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes say the couple isn't a flight risk.